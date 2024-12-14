Noida Engineer Commits Suicide After Repeated Taunts From Live-In Partner For Not Having Job

Noida: A 27-year-old engineer in Noida committed suicide alleging repeated taunts from his live-partner over being unemployed. The incident has surfaced days after a Bengaluru techie died by suicide alleging harassment from his wife and in-laws.

According to reports, the Noida techie in a suicide note allegedly blamed his live-in partner of mental stress. In the note, he said his live-partner used to give him repeated hints to get a job and taunt him for. Being unemployed.

Further in the note, the deceased techie wrote that his partner used to say that he was sitting at home and eating all day, which was giving him more stress.

Reports said that the two used to study together and had been in a live-in relation for around four years. The couple was living in Noida Sector 73.