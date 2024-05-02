Advertisement

New Delhi: A man was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday for allegedly disseminating an AI-generated "deepfake" video featuring Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to officials. The video in question, purportedly manipulated, was utilized to propagate deceptive narratives and bolster anti-national factions, stated Additional Director General of Police (UP-STF) Amitabh Yash.

The contentious footage revolves around the 2019 Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir, intertwined with statements attributed to politicians during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

A deepfake video, a product of digital alteration, seamlessly substitutes the face or voice of one individual with another, often resulting in misleading or fabricated content.

"On May 1, an AI-generated deepfake video of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister surfaced online, originating from a specific handle 'X.' The dissemination of this video aimed to perpetuate misleading information, thereby bolstering anti-national sentiments," remarked Yash.

Shyam Kishor Gupta, hailing from Noida and a native of Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh, purportedly crafted the video with the intent of spreading deceptive and objectionable content. The material was circulated through his social media account, the police official disclosed.

FIR registered

An FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 468 (forgery for cheating) and 505(2) (statement conducing to public mischief), in addition to provisions of the Information Technology Act, at the Noida Cyber Crime police station. The Noida unit of the STF is leading the investigation into the case, Yash confirmed.

"On Thursday, accused Shyam Kishor Gupta was apprehended, and further legal proceedings are underway at the local Cyber Crime Police Station in Noida," stated ADGP Yash, who also holds the position of ADG (law and order) for the Uttar Pradesh Police.

On his profile on 'X', Gupta identifies himself as the president of the 'Rehri-Patri' (street vendors) welfare association.