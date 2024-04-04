Advertisement

Viral News: We often give excuses to our bosses for getting late to office, but the excuse rather reason for getting late to office for ‘EV scooter update' is really a new one.

Pratik Rai a man from Noida has shared a video post on social media platform X which is now going viral. The viral video post comes with a caption which says “It's SUCH A NEW problem. My Ather started updating when I turned it on in the morning. I couldn't move or go office. It's like - I am late to office because my scooter was updating!”



According to the viral video post shared by Pratik Rai, he was on his way to office like any other day but when he started his EV scooter it started to updating as shown in the viral video.

Watch Viral EV Scooter Video Here:



It's SUCH A NEW problem.



My Ather started updating when I turned it on in the morning. I couldn't move or go office.



It's like - I am late to office because my scooter was updating! 😅 pic.twitter.com/QPELgMrqV5 — Pratik Rai (@praaatiiik)

The man took to X shared this video calling it a new problem. The EV scooter manufacturing company took notice of the viral video and responded to the EV scooter owner.



“Pratik There is an Option to Schedule your Software Update !! Know your Vehicle first,” company said.

screengrab of comment section

To this Pratik replied saying “It didn't ask me anything. It seemed maybe like a fix.”



Netizens on the other hand shared their experiences and reactions in the comment section. One comment says, “U r goddamn lucky...it didn't stop while rolling in the road to get updates”. Another user says, “Should be scheduled instead of popping like this…. Unless it’s gonna explode without updating”.

One more user added, “Office work come and go, updating is forever”.



screengrab of comment section