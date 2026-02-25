Noida: The Noida Police tracked down and arrested Monu, the prime suspect in a brutal daylight murder in Greater Noida's Ecotech-1 area, after an encounter on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused received a gunshot injury in his leg during the encounter. The police have identified the accused as Monu, who had been evading arrest after the brutal murder.

A senior police official stated that the police shot the accused in the leg in retaliatory firing and arrested the accused. Later, the injured accused was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Following the brutal murder, the police launched a manhunt for Monu and his associate, who were involved in a gang war with the victim, identified as Nitin, a resident of Luksar village. It came to the fore that a personal rivalry between the victim and the accused led to the killing. Accused Monu has been wanted in multiple cases.

According to police reports, Monu, along with his associates, had shot and killed Nitin on Tuesday morning. The police recovered an illegal pistol and some cartridges from the scene, which are being examined as evidence.

"We will continue to take stringent action against those who threaten the peace and security of our citizens," said a senior police officer, commending the bravery and response of the team involved in the operation.

The investigation is ongoing, with the police reviewing CCTV footage and collecting statements to ascertain the motive and identify other suspects involved.

The police have confirmed that Monu has a history of criminal activities and was wanted in multiple cases. The police are investigating the incident to ascertain the motive behind the year 2026, with the police investigating multiple leads.

Greater Noida Brutal Murder

Earlier, a shocking murder incident occurred in Greater Noida's Ecotech-1 in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon. The brutal killing was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the site, showing a man being shot dead in broad daylight outside his residence. The entire sequence of events was recorded on video, which has since circulated widely on social media. According to reports, 3 accused approached Nitin outside his house and opened fire without warning.

As per reports, the attack was brutal and unprovoked, with multiple bullets striking Nitin before the attackers fled the scene. The CCTV footage showed the gunmen approaching and firing at Nitin in front of his home, and bystanders reacting in shock as the attackers ran away.

Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar confirmed the incident, stating that an old rivalry between Nitin and the assailants, identified as Sachin and his associates. "Today, on February 24, 2026, Sachin and his associates opened fire on Nitin due to an old rivalry. Nitin was seriously injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment. Police officers are present at the scene. Peace and order have been established. Further legal action is underway," he said.