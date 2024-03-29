Advertisement

Noida Viral Video: The Noida Police detained three people on Thursday, two of whom were women, on charge of instigating disruption in a public place after their social media viral posts gained immense popularity. They were shown in the video riding a scooter on a downtown street "negligently" and without a helmet. Many on social media called the video 'vulgar.' The scooter owner was fined ₹ 80,500 by the Noida traffic police for breaking traffic rules.

थाना सेक्टर-113 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो का स्वतः संज्ञान लेते हुए अश्लील हरकत करने वाली स्कूटी सवार 02 अभियुक्ता तथा लापरवाही पूर्वक स्कूटी चलाने वाले अभियुक्त को किया गिरफ्तार। pic.twitter.com/55YVre4yzO — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) March 28, 2024

Under IPC sections 279 (rash or negligent driving endangering human life), 290 (public nuisance), 294 (obscenity in public place), and 336 and 337 (both related to an act endangering life of others or causing hurt by it), a separate FIR was also filed against the trio at the Sector 113 Police Station, according to a police spokesperson. "Today, accused Jamuna Prasad alias Piyush, who was making obscene videos and driving a scooter carelessly, and the women Vinita and Preeti who were doing obscene acts were arrested from near the Vedvan Park here," a police spokeswoman stated.

The alleged offenders were filmed in public on March 26 while recklessly riding a scooter in front of Vedvan Park. A formal complaint was filed in the case after the video gained widespread attention on social media and was given suo motu notice. According to the police, Vinita, who resides close to the Kulesara area in Greater Noida, is the owner of the registered scooter.