×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

Noida Police Fined 2 Girls Rs 80,500 For Making 'Vulgar Holi Reels' On Moving Scooty And Delhi Metro

Noida: The alleged offenders were filmed in public on March 26 while recklessly riding a scooter in front of Vedvan Park.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Noida Police Slaps Rs 80,500 Fine On 2 Girls For Creating 'Vulgar Holi Reels' On Moving Scooter And Delhi Metro
Noida Police Slaps Rs 80,500 Fine On 2 Girls For Creating 'Vulgar Holi Reels' On Moving Scooter And Delhi Metro | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida Viral Video: The Noida Police detained three people on Thursday, two of whom were women, on charge of instigating disruption in a public place after their social media viral posts gained immense popularity. They were shown in the video riding a scooter on a downtown street "negligently" and without a helmet. Many on social media called the video 'vulgar.' The scooter owner was fined ₹ 80,500 by the Noida traffic police for breaking traffic rules.

Under IPC sections 279 (rash or negligent driving endangering human life), 290 (public nuisance), 294 (obscenity in public place), and 336 and 337 (both related to an act endangering life of others or causing hurt by it), a separate FIR was also filed against the trio at the Sector 113 Police Station, according to a police spokesperson. "Today, accused Jamuna Prasad alias Piyush, who was making obscene videos and driving a scooter carelessly, and the women Vinita and Preeti who were doing obscene acts were arrested from near the Vedvan Park here," a police spokeswoman stated.

The alleged offenders were filmed in public on March 26 while recklessly riding a scooter in front of Vedvan Park. A formal complaint was filed in the case after the video gained widespread attention on social media and was given suo motu notice. According to the police, Vinita, who resides close to the Kulesara area in Greater Noida, is the owner of the registered scooter. 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 12:22 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MP: ASI Continues Survey of Disputed Bhojshala Complex, Muslim Body Submits Objection

Bhojshala Temple History

a few seconds ago
Kerala Nirmal Lottery Sambad Friday Result

Kerala Lottery Today

3 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

6 minutes ago
Raw Mango

Raw Mango Benefits

7 minutes ago
Gen Z worker goes to the salon while “working from home”

Working From Home

8 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi news

10 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

11 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

14 minutes ago
Delhi Traffic Comes to Halt After Insta Influencers Stop Car to Shoot Reel

Delhi Traffic Disrupted

16 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon In Pant Suit

18 minutes ago
Tie-dye printed shirts

Styling Tie-dye Print

20 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Looks Elegant

20 minutes ago
Sri Lanka on High Alert on Good Friday

Sri Lanka Good Friday

21 minutes ago
ZSU-23-4 Shilka

Indian Army Tests Shilka

21 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

RCB vs KKR

21 minutes ago
Panasonic Automotive

Panasonic sells auto biz

22 minutes ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Airport Fashion

22 minutes ago
Earthquake in Washington DC

Earthquake Jolts Greece

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  2. R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Ravindra Jadeja TROLLS MS Dhoni: 'After Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy

    Sports 17 hours ago

  4. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo