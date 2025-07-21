Noida Police Foil Escape Attempt, Nab Two Notorious Armed Criminals In Encounter

Noida: The Sector-126 police station in Noida successfully foiled an escape attempt by a group of miscreants on Sunday night after an encounter. The operation resulted in the injury of two criminals and the arrest of a third accomplice. The encounter took place on Sunday night, when the police team was conducting a routine check at Pushta Road JP Cut in Noida Sector-133.

A senior police official stated that as the police signalled the suspicious auto, bearing UP registration number, to stop for inspection, the occupants responded with gunfire, attempting to flee the scene. Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Praveen Kumar Singh, the police team retaliated in self-defence, injuring two of the miscreants.

The police identified the injured suspects as Vikas (22) and Pankaj Prajapati (23), both residents of UP's Badaun district and currently residing in Village Deola in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

After the arrest of the accused, the police recovered two illegal pistols with two empty and two live cartridges, one laptop, one mobile phone, cash, and the auto used in the incident. Further investigation revealed that the laptop and mobile phone were stolen from a passenger in Sector-132 on July 14, in an incident registered at Sector-126 Police Station.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing two other crimes in the Sector-126 police station area, including breaking the glass of a car and stealing a laptop. The suspects have a history of criminal activity, with four FIRs registered against them.

Further, the third accomplice, identified as Kartik (24), was arrested during a combing operation. Kartik, a resident of Jharkhand's Dumka, was residing in the same village as Vikas and Pankaj were residing in Gautam Buddha Nagar. During interrogation, the accused revealed that the recovered money was looted along with another accomplice, Arif son of Guddu, who is currently wanted by the police.

The injured accused were shifted to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The police are continuing their efforts to apprehend the absconding accused, Arif.