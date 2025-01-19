Noida Police Nabs Armed Criminal After Encounter On Pushta Road

Noida: The notorious armed criminal, out to commit some crime, was nabbed by the Noida police after a brief encounter on Saturday morning on Pushta Road. According to the reports, the police team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Praveen Singh, arrested the 29-year-old criminal after a brief chase and exchange of gunfire. The accused sustained a gunshot injury in his leg and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A senior police official stated that the dramatic encounter occurred on the morning of January 18, under the jurisdiction of the Sector-126 Police Station. The accused has been identified as Suraj Tiwari alias Rahul.

As per officials, a police team carried out a routine vehicle checking drive on Pushta Road. During the checking drive, the police team signalled the accused Suraj Tiwari, who was riding a bike. The accused attempted to flee when police signalled him to stop.

According to officials, when the police team tried to stop the suspicious man on a motorcycle, he fired at the police with the intention to kill them. In response, the police fired in self-defence, injuring the accused. Following the encounter, the accused was immediately arrested and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The police recovered an illegal pistol, one live cartridge, and one empty cartridge from the accused. Additionally, a stolen motorcycle was found in his possession. The accused later confessed to stealing the motorcycle from Delhi, for which an e-FIR was found registered at Delhi’s Govindpuri Police Station.

The police stated that the accused, a resident of JJ Colony Madanpur Khadar, has a long criminal history. His past offences include multiple cases of theft, arms-related charges, and even murder. The police have collected information on his criminal background, which includes several FIRs at different police stations across Delhi.