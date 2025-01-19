Published 02:25 IST, January 19th 2025
Noida Police Nabs Armed Criminal After Encounter On Pushta Road
The notorious armed criminal, out to commit some crime, was nabbed by the Noida police after a brief encounter on Saturday morning on Pushta Road.
- India News
- 2 min read
Noida: The notorious armed criminal, out to commit some crime, was nabbed by the Noida police after a brief encounter on Saturday morning on Pushta Road. According to the reports, the police team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Praveen Singh, arrested the 29-year-old criminal after a brief chase and exchange of gunfire. The accused sustained a gunshot injury in his leg and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
A senior police official stated that the dramatic encounter occurred on the morning of January 18, under the jurisdiction of the Sector-126 Police Station. The accused has been identified as Suraj Tiwari alias Rahul.
As per officials, a police team carried out a routine vehicle checking drive on Pushta Road. During the checking drive, the police team signalled the accused Suraj Tiwari, who was riding a bike. The accused attempted to flee when police signalled him to stop.
According to officials, when the police team tried to stop the suspicious man on a motorcycle, he fired at the police with the intention to kill them. In response, the police fired in self-defence, injuring the accused. Following the encounter, the accused was immediately arrested and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
The police recovered an illegal pistol, one live cartridge, and one empty cartridge from the accused. Additionally, a stolen motorcycle was found in his possession. The accused later confessed to stealing the motorcycle from Delhi, for which an e-FIR was found registered at Delhi’s Govindpuri Police Station.
The police stated that the accused, a resident of JJ Colony Madanpur Khadar, has a long criminal history. His past offences include multiple cases of theft, arms-related charges, and even murder. The police have collected information on his criminal background, which includes several FIRs at different police stations across Delhi.
Further legal action into the matter is being taken.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 02:25 IST, January 19th 2025