Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh: A video from Uttar Pradesh is going viral, showing police rescuing a drunk man who has fallen into a 30-foot-long fast-flowing drainpipe in Noida. The locals have also helped the cops with the rescue mission.

UP Police shared the video on their Instagram handle @uppolice, depicting them assisting and rescuing the drunk man.

Advertisement

'Sweeping trouble from the torrent' In response to an early morning #Dial 112 call about an intoxicated man who has fallen into a 30-foot-long fast-flowing drainpipe, @noidapolice quickly reached the spot and successfully rescued him with the help of locals," Uttar Pradesh captioned the video.

Advertisement

Police have been called to the scene after the locals have heard the man shouting from inside the underground drainpipe. After approximately 45 minutes of intense effort, the man has been successfully rescued with the help of locals.

Many people have praised the Noida police for reaching on time and saving the man’s life. “Good job, both police and local people,” wrote an Instagram user. “Locals who have helped the police are the true heroes,” added another. “Thank god he has been saved,” posted a third.

Advertisement