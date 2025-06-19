Noida Police Take Down Robbers In High-Octane Encounter

Noida: The Noida Sector-39 Police successfully apprehended two notorious mobile snatchers in a high-octane encounter. The incident occurred when a police team, conducting surveillance at the cut going towards Gardenia Glory Sector 46, spotted two suspicious individuals riding a motorcycle without a number plate.

According to a senior police official, as the police team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Praveen Singh, signalled the riders to stop, they refused to comply and instead sped away towards Sector-49. A high-speed chase ensued, with one police team hot on the heels of the motorcycle riders. When another police team attempted to surround them from the front, the riders suddenly turned their motorcycle towards the forest of Sector-42.

Meanwhile, seeing themselves surrounded, the motorcycle riders resorted to desperate measures, opening fire on the police team with the alleged intention of killing them. The police team retaliated in self-defence, injuring both criminals.

The nabbed accused have been identified as Sonu alias Mota (24) and Vinay (23), both residents of Baghpat. The police recovered two pistols, two empty cartridges, along with six snatched mobile phones.

The police are currently investigating the criminal history of the accused, particularly Sonu alias Mota, who was reportedly involved in several criminal activities under the jurisdiction of Ghaziabad police and Noida police.