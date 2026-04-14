Noida Protest Day 2 LIVE: Workers' Unrest Continues in Phase 2, Several Cops Injured; Potential 'Pakistan Link' Under Scanner | Image: Republic

Workers’ protests continued for a second consecutive day in Noida’s Phase 2 Hosiery Complex on Tuesday, despite the Uttar Pradesh government announcing a wage hike aimed at calming tensions. Heavy police deployment remains in place after Monday’s violence, which saw stone pelting, arson and multiple vehicles being torched following an altercation between protesters and police.

More than 300 people have been arrested so far, with several others detained as authorities intensify the crackdown. Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said route marches have been ongoing since early morning, while workers gathering at key locations were dispersed after brief negotiations.

Investigations have now revealed that the unrest may not have been entirely spontaneous. According to police findings, the violence was allegedly coordinated through a network of WhatsApp groups, with QR codes used to rapidly mobilise participants. CCTV footage and digital evidence are being analysed as officials probe the possibility of a larger, organised conspiracy behind the protests.

Follow this live blog for real-time updates.