Noida Protest Day 2 LIVE: Workers' Unrest Continues in Phase 2, Several Cops Injured; Potential 'Pakistan Link' Under Scanner
Noida protest Day 2 LIVE updates: Fresh clashes erupted in Sector 70, 71 and Phase 2, with stone pelting leaving several cops injured, even as factories remain shut and traffic to Delhi stays disrupted. After Day 1 saw arson, vandalism and massive jams, CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered a panel and wage revision to address worker demands.
- India News
- 4 min read
Workers’ protests continued for a second consecutive day in Noida’s Phase 2 Hosiery Complex on Tuesday, despite the Uttar Pradesh government announcing a wage hike aimed at calming tensions. Heavy police deployment remains in place after Monday’s violence, which saw stone pelting, arson and multiple vehicles being torched following an altercation between protesters and police.
More than 300 people have been arrested so far, with several others detained as authorities intensify the crackdown. Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said route marches have been ongoing since early morning, while workers gathering at key locations were dispersed after brief negotiations.
Investigations have now revealed that the unrest may not have been entirely spontaneous. According to police findings, the violence was allegedly coordinated through a network of WhatsApp groups, with QR codes used to rapidly mobilise participants. CCTV footage and digital evidence are being analysed as officials probe the possibility of a larger, organised conspiracy behind the protests.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
Did Maids Also Stage Sit-In Protest ?
Noida Protest Day 2 LIVE: Sub Inspector Mata Prasad Gupta said that house cleaning workers were staging a sit-in protest over their demands when some miscreants started throwing stones at police.
'We spoke to them. Some miscreants began pelting stones, due to which I got these injuries. Some have been caught and will be questioned further,' he said.
Audio Clips, WhatsApp Chats Expose Provocation Bid
Noida Protest Day 2 LIVE: In a major breakthrough, police have received a viral audio clip of a man urging the crowd to gather after lathicharge, along with an Instagram chat, both of which are being investigated in the Noida violence case.
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'I stand with every such worker': Rahul Gandhi on Workers' protest in Noida
Noida Protest Day 2 LIVE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he stands with the protesting workers in Noida, describing their agitation over minimum wage demands as a reflection of wider economic distress faced by labourers.
His remarks come amid ongoing workers' protests over minimum wage demands, which turned violent on Monday with stone-pelting and vehicles being set on fire after an altercation with police.
In a post on X, Congress MP wrote, "What happened yesterday on the roads of Noida was the final cry of this country's workers--one whose every voice was ignored, who grew weary from endless pleading. A worker in Noida earns a monthly salary of ₹12,000; rent costs ₹4,000-7,000. By the time he gets a ₹300 annual raise, the landlord hikes the rent by ₹500 a year."
Police Conduct Flag March In Sector 70
Noida Protest Day 2 LIVE: After a flag march in Sector 121, another was held in Noida's Sector 70 amid the ongoing workers' protest over the minimum wage hike demand.
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Police Conduct Flag March in Sector 121
Noida Protest Day 2 LIVE: Security tightened in Noida's Sector 121 as police hold a flag march following workers' protest over the minimum wage hike demand.
Stones Pelted at Cleo County in Sector 121
Noida Protest Day 2 LIVE: Stone-pelting was reported outside Cleo County in Sector 121 as protesting workers were later dispersed by police.
Several Cops Injured as Fresh Violence Erupts in Noida's Phase 2
Noida Protest Day 2 LIVE: Fresh violence broke out in Noida on Tuesday morning as the ongoing industrial workers’ protest spiralled into chaos across Sector 70 and Sector 80 of the Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The unrest left several police personnel injured and forced authorities to deploy heavy reinforcements, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).
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