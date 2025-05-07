Noida Rains: Brief Spell of Rain, Thunderstorm Expected in the Next 24 Hours

Updated May 7th 2025, 19:06 IST
Noida: Pleasant weather in all of North India after rains. Parts of North India, including Delhi NCR, have seen ample rain on Wednesday.
According to IMD, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorms and lightning (30-50 km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at many places in Delhi during the next 2 hours.”
Recently Delhi-NCR had recorded the second-highest 24-hour spell of rain in May since 1901, the IMD forecast a brief spell of rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, in Delhi and surrounding region in the next 24 hours.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 7th 2025, 19:06 IST