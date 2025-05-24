First Covid Patient Reported in Noida As 55-Year-Old Woman Tests Positive

New Delhi: Noida has reported its first Covid case after a 55-year-old woman tested positive for infection, in the fresh wave which is reportedly carrying a new strain of Covid-19.

According to the Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Narendra Kumar, a 55-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 has been placed under home isolation in Sector 110, Noida. However, her husband and maid have tested negative for the infection.

The woman had undertaken a train journey a few days ago.

Speaking about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across several parts of the country, AIIMS Rishikesh Director Meenu Singh stated that at least three COVID-19 patients had been reported at AIIMS earlier, one of whom has been discharged. Of the remaining two, one is a local resident from Rishikesh, while the other is from Gujarat.

New Covid variant not very harmful, says AIIMS Rishikesh Director

AIIMS Rishikesh Director Meenu Singh has stated that the new COVID-19 variant driving the latest spike in cases across the country is not a particularly harmful strain. However, she urged people to remain cautious.