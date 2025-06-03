Noida Road Rage Horror: Thar SUV Rams Man, Flings Him Into Drain

Noida: A horrifying road rage incident in Noida’s Sector 53 has left locals shocked and social media abuzz after a man was rammed by a Mahindra Thar SUV and flung into a roadside drain. The entire incident was caught on CCTV and has since gone viral online.

In the disturbing footage, a young man dressed in black, visibly injured and soaked in blood, is seen walking along the roadside after a physical scuffle. Suddenly, a Mahindra Thar SUV accelerates toward him. Within seconds, the vehicle rams into the man with brutal force.

The impact launches him into the air before he crashes headfirst into a roadside drain. The SUV doesn’t stop and it speeds away, leaving bystanders in shock.

Fight Over Instagram Comments

According to media reports, the altercation reportedly began due to an online exchange. There was a dispute between the two parties over comments made on Instagram. Both individuals were known to each other.

As per multiple media reports, the fight broke out near Noida’s Sector 24 police station limits and escalated into a street confrontation. Eyewitnesses confirmed that there was a heated argument followed by a fistfight. The man in the Thar reportedly lost control in rage and used the vehicle as a weapon.

A case has been filed under multiple sections including rash driving, causing hurt, and criminal intimidation. The police are scanning CCTV footage and have launched a manhunt for the Thar driver.