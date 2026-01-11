Noida Schools Closed Till January 15 for Classes Up to 8 Due to Severe Cold Wave

Noida: All schools from Nursery to Class 8 in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, including Noida, will remain closed till January 15 due to severe cold wave and dense fog conditions, the district administration said on Sunday.

The decision was taken following directions from the District Magistrate and issued by the Basic Education Officer to ensure the safety and health of young students. Schools were earlier shut till January 10, but the break has now been extended as cold conditions continue to prevail in the region.

The closure applies to all recognised government and private schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, Uttar Pradesh Board and other boards operating in the district. Authorities have warned institutions to follow the order strictly.

Noida and nearby areas have been experiencing falling temperatures, dense fog and poor visibility over the past few days. The administration said the weather situation will continue to be monitored and further instructions will be issued if required.



Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave conditions will continue on Monday. The minimum temperature is likely to fall further to nearly 3°C, and the maximum is expected to remain close to 15°C. On Tuesday too, the region will remain under the influence of the cold wave. The minimum temperature is expected to reach 4°C, while the maximum is likely to be 15°C.

On Wednesday, weather conditions are expected to change, with fog or mist likely to occur in the early morning hours. Temperatures are expected to range between a minimum of 5°C and a maximum of 16°C. On Thursday and Friday, the minimum temperature may rise to 6°C, while the maximum is likely to reach about 17°C.

