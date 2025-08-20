Noida Schools Shut Down On August 21 Due To Guru Dronacharya Mela

Noida: The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has announced that all schools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on August 21. The district administration's decision is in response to the annual Guru Dronacharya Mela, which is expected to draw large crowds and cause traffic congestion in the area.

The officials stated that the decision prioritises student safety, considering the risks associated with large gatherings and heavy traffic. Both government and private schools will be closed for the day, ensuring that students and staff members can avoid the anticipated chaos.