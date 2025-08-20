Noida Schools Shut Down On August 21 Due To Guru Dronacharya Mela

Updated 20 August 2025 at 21:25 IST
Noida: The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has announced that all schools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on August 21. The district administration's decision is in response to the annual Guru Dronacharya Mela, which is expected to draw large crowds and cause traffic congestion in the area.
The officials stated that the decision prioritises student safety, considering the risks associated with large gatherings and heavy traffic. Both government and private schools will be closed for the day, ensuring that students and staff members can avoid the anticipated chaos.
Notably, the Guru Dronacharya Mela is an important event held in honour of the revered teacher from the Mahabharata. The fair is expected to attract thousands of devotees, leading to road closures and traffic disruptions in the vicinity. To manage the situation effectively, the administration has decided to close schools for the day.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 20 August 2025 at 21:25 IST