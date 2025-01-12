Published 08:02 IST, January 12th 2025
Noida Shocker: Law Student Dies After Falling from 7th Floor While Partying At Friend's House
A law student who was partying at a friend's place in Noida, fell to his death from the seventh floor of the apartment complex. A probe has been launched...
Noida: Tapas, an LLB student at a private university in Noida tragically lost his life after falling from the seventh floor of his friend's apartment, while partying there. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem and an investigation to decipher the cause of death, has been launched.
Noida Shocker: Law Student Falls to His Death from 7th Floor of Friend's Apartment
Tapas, a resident of Ghaziabad, was attending a party at his friend's residence in Supreme Towers in Noida Sector 99. Not a lot of information has been received about how the law student fell from the seventh floor of the building.
According to the police, some time after the fatal fall, they were informed about the incident. The LLB student's body has been sent for a postmortem examination and his friends are being questioned to find out the actual cause of death - whether or not this was an accident.
According to the Noida Police Commissionerate's media cell, the deceased's family has been informed and a thorough investigation from all angles has been initiated. The Noida Police further said, “Further legal action will be taken after receiving the complaint from the family.”
In another news from Noida, two men lost their lives after they left a pot of ‘chhole’ on a burning stove to cook it overnight for their ‘chhole bhature’ stall and went off to sleep; they died due to suffocation. As per Rajiv Gupta, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Noida Central Zone, “Since the door of the house was shut, it led to a shortage of oxygen in the room. This combined with the smoke from the burning food resulted in a large amount of carbon monoxide in the house.” Their bodies have been sent for postmortem; no injury marks have been found.
