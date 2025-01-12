Noida Shocker: Law Student Dies After Falling from 7th Floor While Partying At Friend's House

Noida: Tapas, an LLB student at a private university in Noida tragically lost his life after falling from the seventh floor of his friend's apartment, while partying there. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem and an investigation to decipher the cause of death, has been launched.

Noida Shocker: Law Student Falls to His Death from 7th Floor of Friend's Apartment

Tapas, a resident of Ghaziabad, was attending a party at his friend's residence in Supreme Towers in Noida Sector 99. Not a lot of information has been received about how the law student fell from the seventh floor of the building.

According to the police, some time after the fatal fall, they were informed about the incident. The LLB student's body has been sent for a postmortem examination and his friends are being questioned to find out the actual cause of death - whether or not this was an accident.

According to the Noida Police Commissionerate's media cell, the deceased's family has been informed and a thorough investigation from all angles has been initiated. The Noida Police further said, “Further legal action will be taken after receiving the complaint from the family.”