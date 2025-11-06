Noida Shocker: Woman’s Body Found Dumped In Drain, Head & Hands Severed

New Delhi: In a shocking incident in Noida on Thursday morning, police found a woman body floating in a drain in Noida's Sector 108. The body was naked and woman's head and hand were severed. The news has sent alarm bells in the locality as police launched a probe to establish the identity of victim. The condition of the body has made things difficult for the police. The area houses several posh societies and is close to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

According to police, both the woman’s head and palms had been severed, making it challenging to identify her. They suspect she may have been killed elsewhere and her mutilated body dumped in the drain to hide her identity.

Around noon, a bystander saw the body and reported it to the police via the emergency helpline. It was found floating in an eight-foot-deep drain in a remote location close to a high-rise's open space and the Sector 108 park.

Here's what Noida Police Said:

In an official statement, police said: “Today on 06.11.2025, information was received about the body of an unidentified woman being found in a drain near Sector-82 Noida cut. Acting immediately on the information received, the local police reached the spot and the body was taken out of the drain.”

The gruesome murder has caused panic among residents. Soon after learning of the incident, a police squad from Sector 39 Police Station arrived at the spot and took the deceased to the hospital for a post-mortem.

Forensic experts have been called in to collect evidence from the site, and the entire area has been sealed off. Officers are looking into all potential leads, and a special squad has been established to look into the case.