Noida Techie Death: Yuvraj Mehta's Father Calls Out Negligence, Says 'Left My Son To God's Mercy'

Noida: Father of 27-year-old techie Yuvraj Mehta, who died in a waterlogged pit in Noida on Sunday, urged the authorities to ensure that such administrative lapses never repeat and strict action should be taken against those responsible for the negligence in this entire incident.

The deceased's father, Rajkumar Mehta, said, "You raised your voice and supported my family and me in the tragic and untimely death of my son, Yuvraj, due to administrative negligence. You strengthened my resolve and guided this matter in the right direction, so that the negligent departments and their irresponsible staff could be appropriately punished. I was completely broken and devastated by my son's death. But all of you gave me complete support and effectively conveyed the negligence and disregard for my son's life to the people and the government of the country.

Reflecting on the harrowing moments his son spent trapped, the father said, “My son was very brave. Even after falling into the waterlogged pit, he struggled a lot. He gave us ample time, almost two hours, for the rescue operation. But the rescue team showed great negligence and left my son to God's mercy. Whereas Yuvraj could have been easily rescued.”

"We can never get justice for Yuvraj because he will never come back. But we definitely want that strict action be taken against those responsible for the negligence in this entire incident, and that it be ensured that no other Yuvraj suffers such a tragedy in the future. I thank the UP Government for taking cognisance of the incident and constituting an SIT. I want that under no circumstances should any culprit be spared and that they receive appropriate punishment," he added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, two persons have been arrested by the Noida Police following the case of 27-year-old techie Yuvraj Mehta, who lost his life after his car broke through a waterlogged pit near a public road in Sector-150, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Bansal and Sachin Karanwal, police added. Following a complaint lodged by the victim's family regarding an incident, the Greater Noida Police had immediately registered an FIR under the relevant sections of law.