Noida: A massive car crash in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida led to the death of a 35-year-old software engineer and left his two other colleagues sustaining severe injuries. The incident reportedly took place on Monday, after their speeding car overturned on a road with rough patches near Nangli Village in Sector-135, Noida.

The police have identified the deceased as Sandeep, whereas the injured persons have been identified as Prashant Chaudhary and Parv Rathi.

Two injured persons are being treated at a hospital, say police

A senior police official confirmed the news saying that the three techies were returning from a party when the incident took place at around 2.30 pm near Nangli village in Sector 135.

The police official said, "When alerted about the incident, officials from the local Expressway police station rushed to the site and the three persons were taken to a hospital where one of them was declared dead while others were treated for injuries."

A police official said the incident took place when the trio were returning in the Tata Altroz car to their homes in Noida Extension after a late night party in Sector-63 of Noida.

Sandeep, who died, was in the front passenger seat while Prashant was driving it. The speeding car apparently overturned if it got on to the rough patches on the road from Wazirpur village toward Nangli, the official said.

There has been no complaint in the case. However, the police are carrying out legal proceedings in the incident.

