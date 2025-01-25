Noida Traffic Advisory: Goods Vehicles Restricted Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued an advisory restricting the movement of goods vehicles, including heavy, medium and light vehicles, in view of Republic Day .

Officials said the advisory will be in effect from 10 pm on January 25 until the conclusion of the Republic Day program on January 26.

Vehicles Diverted from Delhi Borders for Safety Reasons

The restrictions aim to prevent goods vehicles from entering Delhi for safety purposes during the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

Alternate Routes for Goods Vehicles

According to the advisory:

Vehicles entering Delhi from Chilla Red Light border will take a U-turn there and head towards their destinations via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Vehicles coming to Delhi from the DND border will take a U-turn from the toll plaza and move towards the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and further to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Vehicles moving to Delhi from the Kalindi Kunj Yamuna border will be diverted from the underpass intersection before the river Yamuna to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to the Peripheral Expressway.

Vehicles entering Delhi via Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Zero Point to Pari Chowk to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and further.

Traffic Police Urge Drivers to Follow Alternate Routes

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Lakhan Singh Yadav said vehicle drivers should follow the alternate route option plans to avoid any inconvenience.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Lakhan Singh Yadav also added that the route plan can be changed as per the situation.