Delhi-NCR: The traffic police in Commissionerate Gautam Buddha Nagar conducted quite the crackdown on unauthorised traffic in several key areas on Thursday. Led by Assistant Police Commissioner Traffic, the operation targeted both moving vehicles and those parked unlawfully on public roads, as well as vehicles violating traffic regulations. Further, according to an official statement from the traffic police, a special campaign was carried out in Rajnigandha Chowk Sector-16, Atta Chowk Sector-18, Sector-125, and 126.

Following the campaign 15 vehicles were towed, 16 vehicles were seized, and over 5511 e-challans were issued.

Drivers are Being Made Aware to Follow Traffic Rules: Noida Cops

The enforcement action stated,” In view of road safety in Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar, drivers are being made aware through announcements to follow traffic rules and avoid road accidents at DND Toll, Mahamaya Flyover and Jewar Toll Plaza."

The breakdown of violations included 3543 cases of riding without helmets, 110 without seat belts, 82 instances of three people riding (tripling) on a vehicle, and 37 cases of using mobile phones while driving. Other offences such as no-parking, driving in the opposite direction, noise and air pollution violations, defective number plates, red light violations, driving without a licence, and miscellaneous violations amounted to a total of 401 cases.