Noida Tragedy: Men Leave 'Chole' on Stove Overnight, Die in Their Sleep Hours Later

Two young men died after leaving a gas stove on overnight to cook chickpeas for their "chole bhature" stall in Noida's Sector 70. | Image: Freepik

Noida: Two young men died after leaving a gas stove on overnight to cook chickpeas for their "chole bhature" stall in Noida's Sector 70. The police said the incident occurred on Saturday.

According to reports, Upendra (22) and Shivam (23) lived in a rented house in Basai village in Noida's Sector 70. They ran a stall where they sold 'chole bhature' and 'kulche'.

As per the police, the two men fell asleep without turning off the stove on which they had put the chickpeas to cook on Friday night.

The room became filled with smoke as the 'chole' (chickpeas) continued to cook on the stove, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajiv Gupta, Noida Central Zone.

Cops believe the door of the house was shut, which led to a shortage of oxygen in the room, and the men allegedly died of suffocation due to the poisonous smoke.

In the morning, when the neighbors noticed smoke, they broke down the door and rushed the men to a nearby hospital in Noida Sector 39. The men were reportedly declared dead on the spot. There were no injury marks on their bodies. Police have sent their bodies for post-mortem.