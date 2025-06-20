Noida: Video Captures Speeding Ducati Superbike Crash Into Barricade, 2 Dead

Noida: A tragic accident near the Char Murti Chowk in Greater Noida West claimed the lives of two young men when their speeding Ducati superbike crashed into a police barricade and fell into a deep underpass pit.

The incident happened around 1:56 am on Tuesday near the Gaur City underpass. CCTV footage of the accident has now surfaced, showing the bike arriving at high speed and hitting the barricade before plunging into the 7-foot-deep construction site.

According to police, both riders were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash. The Ducati Scrambler, a high-end bike costing around ₹9 lakh, remained mostly undamaged despite the fall.

In the video, the rider appears to apply brakes, but the speed was so high that the bike could not be stopped in time.