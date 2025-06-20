Noida: Video Captures Speeding Ducati Superbike Crash Into Barricade, 2 Dead

Updated 20 June 2025 at 10:57 IST
Noida: A tragic accident near the Char Murti Chowk in Greater Noida West claimed the lives of two young men when their speeding Ducati superbike crashed into a police barricade and fell into a deep underpass pit.
The incident happened around 1:56 am on Tuesday near the Gaur City underpass. CCTV footage of the accident has now surfaced, showing the bike arriving at high speed and hitting the barricade before plunging into the 7-foot-deep construction site.
According to police, both riders were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash. The Ducati Scrambler, a high-end bike costing around ₹9 lakh, remained mostly undamaged despite the fall.
In the video, the rider appears to apply brakes, but the speed was so high that the bike could not be stopped in time.
Both men died on the spot due to the impact. The underpass pit was dug up as part of a road project, and the area had iron railings placed as a warning, but the collision broke through them.
Published 20 June 2025 at 10:36 IST