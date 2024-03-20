Advertisement

Noida: On social media, a video from Noida is becoming viral. A woman is seen in the video crying and accusing the young person in the car of assault. Gautam Buddha Nagar, Phase One is the subject of this issue.

A couple riding bikes in Noida was brutally attacked by a mob of young people over a small argument. Social media users have been able to view a video of the incident. According to the complainant, Rakesh Kumar, whose wife is purportedly the victim, the fight started because of a small parking incident. Kumar claims that his motorcycle struck a car by mistake as it was parked close to his food court in Sector 2. This seemingly insignificant event swiftly became more serious when Kumar and his wife were allegedly violently beaten up by the car owner and his associates.

Advertisement

नोएडा का वीडियो वायरल : पति और पत्नी को जमकर पीटा, बाइक टच होने पर हैवान बन गया कार सवार ,#VideoViral@noidapolice #Noida pic.twitter.com/B1hOiPI2UK — Thakur Rahul Singh❤️🇮🇳🚩( मोदी का परिवार ) (@ThakurR50528637)

Rakesh Kumar, the victim, disclosed that he operates a food court in Sector 2's vending zone. He'd parked his bike next to the food court on Tuesday. A woman describes the whole series of events in the one-minute video that is becoming viral on social media. Two people have been taken into custody by the police after they saw the footage. According to the police, an investigation is being conducted.