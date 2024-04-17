Advertisement

Noida: Noida resident Wardah Khan has aced the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023, securing an impressive 18th rank. The results were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

This success story is even more inspiring because Khan made a significant career shift to achieve it. The 24-year-old quit her corporate job to focus solely on preparing for the civil service exam. Her dedication and hard work have paid off in a remarkable way.

"Like every other aspirant, when we start our journey we dream of finding our name on the result list. But getting into the top 20 was unimaginable, I had not imagined to be able to be in the top 20. It's a dreamy feeling right now. Everybody in my family is very happy and beaming with pride," Khan told PTI.

"I have opted for Indian Foreign Service (IFS) as my first preference, so I would like to further the image of India across global platforms and multilateral institutions and help our Indian diaspora abroad," she added.

Khan, a resident of Vivek Vihar in Noida's Sector 82, completed her Bachelors in Commerce (Honours) from Khalsa College, Delhi University. She is the only child of her parents and currently lives with her mother. Her father passed away nine years ago.

An interest in geopolitics ignited Khan's dream of becoming a civil servant. During her college days, she actively participated in debates and even participated in Model United Nations (MUN) simulations. However, it wasn't until her corporate stint that the resolve to pursue civil services as a career solidified.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Noida resident Wardah Khan secures 18th rank in UPSC 2023.



She says, "I had never thought that I would make it to Top 20. I just wanted to make it to the list (of qualifiers). This is a huge moment for my family and me. This was my second attempt.

Khan has set her sights high, with the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) as her top choice. She aspires to serve the nation on a global platform and make India proud.

This is a remarkable achievement for Wardah Khan, and her story is sure to inspire others who are considering a similar path. It highlights the importance of dedication, perseverance, and following your dreams.

On tips for UPSC aspirants, the AIR 18-holder said there are a few postulates that every candidate should keep in mind.

"First and foremost, you have to be very thorough with the basics like NCERT and Polity by Laxmikant. These are the basic books that you have to be thorough with," she said.

"You also must have made proper syllabus heads of your mains and your optional should also be prepared with notes before the cycle communities. These are some of the things that must be kept in mind," Khan added.