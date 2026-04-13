Noida Workers' Protest LIVE: Salary Hike Protest Turns Violent, Protesters Block Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Noida protest LIVE updates: Noida workers' protest today as violence and arson erupt in Phase 2 and Sector 84 over wage hike demands. Massive traffic jams crippled the DND Flyway, Chilla Border, and Sector 62, leaving commuters stranded amid surging cab fares. Check real-time traffic advisories and alternate routes as the unrest spreads to Faridabad.
- India News
- 1 min read
A workers’ protest demanding a salary hike spiralled into violence on Monday in Phase 2 of Noida, triggering chaos, arson and a heavy police crackdown.
Thousands of employees of a private company had been staging a protest for the past three days in the D-Block Hosiery Complex area. The protest intensified on Monday as agitated groups took to the streets, hurling stones, vandalising property and setting vehicles on fire.
The unrest escalated sharply in Sector 84, where at least two vehicles were set ablaze. Visuals from the area showed damaged cars and thick plumes of smoke rising, as panic spread across nearby industrial pockets.
Police rushed to the spot and deployed a heavy force, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), to contain the situation. Tear gas shells were fired to disperse the violent crowd.
Stay with Republic for more updates.
Chilla Border Now Open: Delhi Traffic Police
Noida Workers' Protest LIVE: The Delhi Traffic Police has announced that the Chilla border has been reopened for traffic movement.
Earlier in the day, vehicular movement to and from Noida was severely disrupted due to an ongoing agitation by workers of private factories. The protesters had completely blocked the Noida Link Road originating from the Chilla border, causing major congestion for commuters heading from Delhi into Noida.
Protesting Workers Take to Highway
Noida Workers' Protest LIVE: Protesting Workers Take to Highway; NH 9 Delhi-Meerut Expressway Blocked.
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