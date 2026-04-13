Noida Workers' Protest LIVE: Salary Hike Protest Turns Violent, Protesters Block Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Noida Workers' Protest LIVE: Salary Hike Protest Turns Violent, Protesters Block NH-9 Delhi-Meerut Expressway | Image: Republic

A workers’ protest demanding a salary hike spiralled into violence on Monday in Phase 2 of Noida, triggering chaos, arson and a heavy police crackdown.

Thousands of employees of a private company had been staging a protest for the past three days in the D-Block Hosiery Complex area. The protest intensified on Monday as agitated groups took to the streets, hurling stones, vandalising property and setting vehicles on fire.

The unrest escalated sharply in Sector 84, where at least two vehicles were set ablaze. Visuals from the area showed damaged cars and thick plumes of smoke rising, as panic spread across nearby industrial pockets.

Police rushed to the spot and deployed a heavy force, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), to contain the situation. Tear gas shells were fired to disperse the violent crowd.

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