Noida Workers' Protest: Main Accused Aditya Anand Arrested From Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Following an extensive multi-state manhunt, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) successfully arrested the primary suspect in the Noida labor protest violence case. This arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation, coming after several specialized police teams were mobilized to track his movements across state lines, as per reports.

Aditya Anand (also known as Rasti), the alleged mastermind behind the unrest, was taken into custody at the Tiruchirappalli railway station in Tamil Nadu for his role in this week’s violent workers' protests. Reports indicate he had been actively evading authorities since the initial outbreak of violence during the demonstration.

Multi-state search

Anand, who had a ₹1 lakh bounty on his head, was located after a series of multi-state raids. Investigators successfully traced him by leveraging electronic surveillance and various technical intelligence tools. Following his arrest, the accused confessed to the conspiracy during interrogation.

What's his role?

According to cops, Aditya Anand was the primary strategist behind the labour protest violence within the Phase 2 Police Station jurisdiction in Noida, as per news report. Investigations revealed that he played a central role in both organizing and inciting the unrest, leading to the formal charges filed against him.

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Anand is an affiliate of the Bigul Mazdoor Dasta organization. Alongside co-accused individuals such as Rupesh Rai, Shrishti, Manisha, and Aakriti, he is linked to prior orchestration of violence in Manesar. This group is further accused of instigating various labor factions in Noida, directly triggering the subsequent civil unrest, as per reports.

Following the arrest of his associate, Rupesh Rai, Aditya Anand reportedly attempted to disguise himself by trimming his hair and beard. He subsequently fled to Tamil Nadu in a bid to evade law enforcement.

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Rupesh Rai arrested

Earlier, Rupesh Rai, the leader of the ‘Mazdoor Bigul Dasta' was arrested by the cops in connection with the violent protests in Noida. Rai was apprehended by the Sector 39 police. According to officials, members of the Mazdoor Bigul Dasta allegedly moved through various industrial areas, inciting workers and turning peaceful protests into violent encounters.