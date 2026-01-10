Non-Veg Food Delivery Banned Within 15 Km Radius Of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Ayodhya: Authorities in Ayodhya have banned the delivery and sale of non-vegetarian food items within a radius of 15 km of the Ram Mandir. The sale of non-vegetarian food in the areas near the temple was banned earlier, however, people continued to place orders from online delivery apps.

Ayodhya's Assistant Food Commissioner Manik Chandra Singh on Friday stated that there had been complaints that despite the previously-imposed ban, customers were being served non-vegetarian food from delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy. Singh stated that guidelines will be issued to hotels, homestays and restaurants to not give non-vegetarian food items to delivery agents if the order is from customers near the Ram Mandir and the Panchkoshi Parikrama Path.

The Ram Temple was inaugurated on January 22, 2024 in a ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In May 2025, a ban on the sale of liquor and meat was imposed along the 14 km Ram Path. However, several liquor shops still continue to function on the Ram Path in violation of the ban.

Advertisement