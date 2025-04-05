Nonstop Rains Throw Chennai Off Gear, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For These 17 Districts | Full List

Chennai: A fresh spell of rain lashed several parts of Chennai city on Saturday, bringing relief from the scorching heat but also causing traffic snarls and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The sudden downpour marked the beginning of a week-long rainy period forecasted across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Issues Orange and Yellow Alerts for 16 Districts

The IMD issued Orange and Yellow alerts for 16 districts in Tamil Nadu, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming hours.

According to the weather department, a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining regions of South India triggered the rainfall.

“Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Nilgiris, Theni, and Tenkasi have been placed under Orange Alert, where rainfall could range between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours,” said an IMD official.

Yellow alerts were also issued for Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam, expecting rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm.

In the past 24 hours, rainfall was recorded in many parts of South Tamil Nadu, a few places in the North, and Puducherry.

Chennai Witnesses Intermittent Showers

The Karaikal region remained dry. Chennai witnessed intermittent light to moderate showers accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 40 km/h.

Despite the showers, Tirupattur recorded the highest temperature at 37.8°C, while Coimbatore (Airport) reported the lowest minimum at 20.6°C.

Temperatures in several areas climbed by 3–6°C, although some regions in Tamil Nadu experienced temperatures 2–4°C below normal.

The IMD stated, “Interior North Tamil Nadu saw temperatures between 34–38°C, while coastal regions including Puducherry and Karaikal recorded temperatures between 31–35°C. In hilly regions, the temperature ranged between 19–27°C.”

In Chennai and its suburbs, skies remained partly cloudy, and light rain occurred in isolated areas. The maximum temperature hovered around 33–34°C, and the minimum stayed near 27–28°C.

The weather forecast for April 6 predicted similar conditions with chances of light rain in both North and South Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rainfall was likely in Coimbatore hills, Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, and Tenkasi.

IMD Forecast Light to Moderate Rain

From April 7 to April 11, the IMD forecast light to moderate rain in isolated places, advising residents and commuters to stay alert. Temperatures were expected to gradually rise by 2–3°C in a few places starting April 7.

For fishermen, no warnings were issued for the Tamil Nadu coastal regions or the Arabian Sea between April 5 and 9. However, caution was advised in the Andaman Sea and parts of the Bay of Bengal on April 6 to 9, due to squally winds reaching up to 55 km/h.

Residents of Chennai welcomed the sudden rain, though some expressed concern over the poor drainage system. “The rain was pleasant, but within 30 minutes, water began to stagnate in our street. The corporation needs to improve stormwater drainage,” said R. Kumar, a resident of T. Nagar.

Authorities urged people to stay indoors during intense spells and asked local bodies to remain on alert to address any emergency arising out of heavy rainfall.