North 24 Parganas Fire: Godown in Pirgacha Area Gutted, No Casualties Reported Yet | VIDEO

North 24 Parganas: A major fire broke out at a godown in the Pirgacha area located in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The fire incident in the godown occurred under the Duttapukur police station in Barasat, causing major chaos and panic in the area. On information, the local police and a team of the fire brigade rushed to the site and initiated an operation to douse the fire.

According to reports, efforts to control the fire were underway at the spot, with fire tenders battling to extinguish the blaze.

A senior official stated that the efforts to douse the fire are currently underway, with the firefighters working to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.

The official added that the massive fire resulted in thick plumes of smoke that covered the entire area.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, and the police are investigating the incident to ascertain the cause of the fire. The fire tenders have been working to contain the blaze, but the extent of the damage is still unknown.