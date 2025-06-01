Republic World
  News /
  India News /
  • North-East Flood Live Updates: Amit Shah Speaks to CMs of North-Eastern States, Assures Support
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 1 June 2025 at 16:57 IST

North-East Flood Live Updates: Amit Shah Speaks to CMs of North-Eastern States, Assures Support

North-East Flood Live: Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Chief Ministers of North-Eastern states to assess the flood situation caused by heavy rainfall. Over 78,000 people have been affected across multiple districts, with road transport, train services, and ferry operations severely impacted. Shah assured full central assistance, including disaster relief measures, rescue operations.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
North-East Flood Live Updates
North-East Flood Live Updates | Image: X

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Chief Ministers of North-Eastern states to assess the flood situation caused by heavy rainfall. Over 78,000 people have been affected across multiple districts, with road transport, train services, and ferry operations severely impacted. Indian Air Force rescue operation is ongoing. Stay updated with latest news on republicworld.

Live Blog

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Chief Ministers of North-Eastern states to assess the flood situation caused by heavy rainfall. Stay updated with latest news on republicworld.com

1 June 2025 at 16:57 IST

Manipur: Several areas in Imphal flooded following heavy rainfall

North-East Flood Live Updates: Several areas in Imphal flooded following heavy rainfall; security forces evacuated stranded people.

1 June 2025 at 16:46 IST

North East Flood: Over 78,000 residents have been affected...

North East Flood Live Update: Over 78,000 residents have been affected. Heavy rain continued to pound Assam on Sunday (June 1, 2025), disrupting road transport and train services in the northeastern state.

1 June 2025 at 16:44 IST

1 June 2025 at 16:43 IST

Amit Shah speaks to CMs of North-Eastern states

North East Flood Live Updates: Amit Shah speaks to CMs of North-Eastern states in the wake of heavy rainfall.

Published 1 June 2025 at 16:53 IST