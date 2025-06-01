North-East Flood Live Updates: Amit Shah Speaks to CMs of North-Eastern States, Assures Support

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Chief Ministers of North-Eastern states to assess the flood situation caused by heavy rainfall. Over 78,000 people have been affected across multiple districts, with road transport, train services, and ferry operations severely impacted. Indian Air Force rescue operation is ongoing. Stay updated with latest news on republicworld.
North-East Flood Live Updates: Several areas in Imphal flooded following heavy rainfall; security forces evacuated stranded people.
North East Flood Live Update: Over 78,000 residents have been affected. Heavy rain continued to pound Assam on Sunday (June 1, 2025), disrupting road transport and train services in the northeastern state.
