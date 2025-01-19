North Goa: Woman Tourist, Instructor Killed in Paragliding Accident

Panaji: A woman tourist from Maharashtra and a paraglider instructor from Nepal lost their lives while they were paragliding at Keri plateau, North Goa on Saturday evening.

The incident took place between 4.30pm and 5pm, police said. Police identified the deceased as 27-year-old Pune resident Shivani Dabale and 26-year-old operator Suman Nepali.

According to the police, Dabale came to Goa with her friend. Police said that the paraglider took off from Keri plateau along with the tourist and was flying at a very low altitude.

They were immediately rushed to the Goa Medical College (GMC), where they were declared brought dead.