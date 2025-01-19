sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Trump Inauguration | Saif Ali Khan | Coldplay Concert | Maha Kumbh | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal | ICC Champions Trophy | 90-Hour Work Week | RG Kar Verdict | TikTok |

Published 08:41 IST, January 19th 2025

North Goa: Woman Tourist, Instructor Killed in Paragliding Accident

A woman tourist from Maharashtra and a paraglider instructor from Nepal lost their lives while they were paragliding in North Goa.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Woman tourist, instructor killed in paragliding accident in North Goa
Woman tourist, instructor killed in paragliding accident in North Goa | Image: representative

Panaji: A woman tourist from Maharashtra and a paraglider instructor from Nepal lost their lives while they were paragliding at Keri plateau, North Goa on Saturday evening. 

The incident took place between 4.30pm and 5pm, police said. Police identified the deceased as 27-year-old Pune resident Shivani Dabale and 26-year-old operator Suman Nepali.

According to the police, Dabale came to Goa with her friend. Police said that the paraglider took off from Keri plateau along with the tourist and was flying at a very low altitude. 

They were immediately rushed to the Goa Medical College (GMC), where they were declared brought dead. 

With Agency Inputs     

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:41 IST, January 19th 2025