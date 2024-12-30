Published 06:42 IST, December 30th 2024
North India Shivers As Temperature Dips, Cold Wave Sweeps Through Major Cities | LIVE
Republic brings all the updates from across the country. Stay tuned!
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cold wave conditions and rain in parts of north India till January 2, 2025.
Today's minimum temperature in Noida is recorded at 11°c (degrees celsius), and the maximum temperature is expected to go as high as 21°c (degrees celsius).
Throughout the day, the temperature is likely to be around 12°c (degrees celsius).
The sun will rise at around 07:12 AM in the morning, and around 05:33 PM, it will set in the evening.
06:41 IST, December 30th 2024
06:37 IST, December 30th 2024
Weather Update of Noida
Today’s minimum temperature in Noida is recorded at 11°c (degrees celsius), and the maximum temperature is expected to go as high as 21°c (degrees celsius). Throughout the day, the temperature is likely to be around 12°c (degrees celsius). The sun will rise at around 07:12 AM in the morning, and around 05:33 PM, it will set in the evening.
Updated 06:42 IST, December 30th 2024