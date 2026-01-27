Hailstorm Batters Haryana As Rain, Thunder Clamps Down On Delhi-NCR | WATCH

New Delhi: A massive hailstorms and heavy rain turned fields white across parts of North India's Haryana and Punjab. The sudden shift in weather, driven by an intense Western Disturbance, has triggered a high alert across the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining states.

Fatehabad and Punjab Take the Brunt

In Fatehabad, Haryana, residents woke up to "snow-like" conditions as a severe hailstorm blanketed the region in a thick layer of ice. Similar reports emerged from Patiala and surrounding districts in Punjab, where the intensity of the hail has raised immediate concerns among the farming community regarding damage to standing winter crops like wheat and mustard.

Delhi-NCR and Western UP on Alert

The weather system has moved rapidly toward the national capital. Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida experienced a sharp turn in weather this afternoon, with loud thundering, frequent lightning strikes, and bursts of heavy rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for squally winds with gusts reaching 40–60 kmph.

Severe Lightning alert has also been issued with citizens advised to stay indoors and avoid standing under trees or near tall structures. Furthermore, intense rain bursts are expected to cause waterlogging in low-lying urban areas of Delhi and Western Uttar Pradesh.

The Meteorological Cause

According to the IMD, this "active wet spell" is the result of a powerful Western Disturbance interacting with a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana. While the rain has brought a temporary rise in minimum temperatures to around 8°C-10°C, experts warn of a sharp "sting" to follow.

"Once this system passes by January 28, a fresh surge of icy winds from the Himalayas will likely trigger a severe cold wave, dropping temperatures by 3–5°C across the plains," said a senior IMD official.

Safety Advisory

Authorities have urged commuters to exercise caution on highways due to reduced visibility and slippery roads caused by hail. Farmers in Northeast Rajasthan and Western UP have also been advised to postpone any chemical spraying or irrigation until the storm system clears on January 29.

Smog covers parts of Delhi-NCR

A thin layer of smog covered several parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi at 294, in the "poor" category, at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).