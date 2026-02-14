'Northeast Was Neglected by Congress, for Us the Region Is Ashtalakshmi': PM Modi In Assam

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused Congress of "neglecting" the Northeast during its rule and said that the BJP-led NDA government considers the region as "Ashtalakshmi". Addressing a rally here, PM Modi said his government is giving strong emphasis to boosting infrastructure in Assam.

The Prime Minister said this is his first visit to Assam after the Union Budget was presented in Parliament. "A few days ago, the Union Budget was presented. This is my first visit to the Northeast after the Budget. The Northeast, which was neglected by Congress, is our priority and we are devoted to its development. For us, the Northeast is our Ashtalakshmi. We have given strong focus to the Northeast to make it economically independent," he said.

"Congress even refuses to consider India as a nation. Those who do not show even the slightest respect towards Mother India can never work for the country's welfare," he alleged. The Prime Minister said that whenever the Northeast was mentioned earlier, it reminded people of poor infrastructure.

"And today, such highways are being built here where not only vehicles run, but even aircraft can land. This is a moment of pride. This is the changing spirit of Assam."

The Prime Minister said the greatest honour of his life is being a BJP worker. "Today, whatever heights the BJP has reached, the credit goes to our party workers. Our faith lies in the organisation. That is why it is a privilege to honour such a large number of karyakartas. We are united by one mantra, and that mantra is: Bharat Mata Ki Jai," he said.

"I say with pride that the greatest honour of my life is that Narendra Modi is a karyakarta of BJP. As a BJP worker, I bow my head and pay my respects to the strength of our karyakartas and the organisation in Assam. I also offer my countless salutations to Maa Adi Shakti and Maa Kamakhya," he added.

PM Modi also paid tributes to security personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

