Northern Army Commander Reviews Combat Readiness in Ladakh, Chairs Security Coordination Meeting in Kashmir

New Delhi: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma carried out a two-day visit to Ladakh, reviewing operational preparedness in both the Siachen sector and forward posts in eastern Ladakh.

“Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, visited Siachen Brigade to review combat potential and operational preparedness,” the Northern Command Headquarters said in a post on X.

On Thursday, Sharma inspected the Siachen Brigade, where he assessed the combat potential of troops deployed in the glacier. He also visited the Siachen Ski Node, examining training facilities and skiing capabilities, and interacted with personnel operating in extreme conditions.

A day earlier, the Army Commander toured forward posts in eastern Ladakh, reviewing the prevailing security situation and operational readiness. He engaged with troops stationed in the rugged terrain and discussed their operational challenges.

Advertisement

Stationed at altitudes between 12,000 and 20,000 feet, Indian soldiers in the Siachen Glacier face some of the most demanding conditions encountered by any military. The glacier, located in the eastern Karakoram range, is often described as the highest battlefield in the world.

Temperatures drop far below freezing, avalanches are frequent, and the terrain is unforgiving. Despite these conditions, troops maintain a permanent presence to secure India’s territorial interests.

Advertisement

Siachen’s strategic significance lies in its location. It sits between Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir to the west and the Shaksgam Valley to the north, which Pakistan ceded to China in 1963.

This geography makes the glacier a vital buffer, preventing a direct link between Pakistani and Chinese forces. Since India established control in 1984, soldiers have been deployed year‑round, sustained by air supplies, specialized training, and equipment designed for extreme cold.

“The deployment here is not only operational endurance but also strategic resolve. Troops stationed in the glacier embody India’s determination to safeguard its borders against both Pakistan and China, reinforcing Siachen’s role as a critical frontier of national defense. Serving here is not just a duty, it is a responsibility to the nation,” said an official while wishing anonymity.

In addition to his Ladakh tour, Lt Gen Sharma chaired the Joint Control Centre meeting in Srinagar, attended by senior Army leadership along with officials of JKP, CRPF, BSF and other stakeholders.

Deliberations focused on real‑time intelligence fusion and seamless inter‑agency coordination to ensure swift response and a mission‑ready posture.