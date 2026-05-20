Norway Or Sweden? Rahul Gandhi’s Norway Flag Blunder Sparks Massive Political Troll Storm

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi found himself at the centre of a social media controversy after he allegedly shared the wrong national flag in a post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India’s foreign policy outreach.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi criticised PM Modi’s diplomatic approach and attempted to reference Norway. However, social media users and BJP leaders quickly pointed out that the image used in the post reportedly featured the flag of Iceland instead of Norway, triggering a wave of online trolling and political attacks.

The BJP seized upon the error, with several party leaders mocking the Congress MP and calling the mistake an example of “carelessness” in matters related to international affairs. BJP spokespersons also accused Rahul Gandhi of lacking seriousness while commenting on foreign policy issues.

Soon after the post went viral, hashtags mocking the Congress leader began trending on social media platforms. Several users shared side-by-side comparisons of the Norwegian and Icelandic flags, highlighting the difference between the two Nordic nations’ national symbols.

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BJP leader Amit Malviya also reacted to the controversy on X. "Rahul Gandhi is a dud, and so is his social media team." His reaction further intensified the political debate online, with BJP supporters amplifying the trolling against the Congress leader.

One user wrote: "Lekin Sweden ka flag kyu lagaya hua hai Mr. International Pappu" Another X user mocked the Congress leader saying: "RAHUL GANDHI'S SOCIAL MEDIA TEAM IS AS PAPPU AS HIM! SHOWING NORWAY'S NARRATIVE WITH SWEDEN'S FLAG! aise LOP banenge rahul baba!!"

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Another viral comment read: "Your Leader 'Rahul Gandhi' doesn't know how the flag of Norway looks like. So, he posted Flag of Sweden instead. And you want us to make him the PM"

The controversy started when Norway's sovereign wealth fund removed Adani Green Energy from its portfolio, coinciding with PM Modi's visit to Norway, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over 40 years.

Rahul Gandhi tried to connect these events in a social media post, but a flag mistake became the focal point, eclipsing his political criticism. This incident underscores the intense online scrutiny faced by political leaders, as even minor visual errors can quickly go viral, leading to memes and trolling targeting Rahul Gandhi and his team.