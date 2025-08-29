‘Not 2.1 but 3’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Advocates India Needs 3-Children Families for Future Stability

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that every Indian citizen should consider having three children in their family, saying that population growth can serve as both an asset and a burden, but a stable birth rate will help keep the population in control while maintaining an acceptable level.

"Our country's population policy recommends 2.1 children, on average. But when one has children, then they don't have 0.1 children. In maths, 2.1 is 2, but with the birth of children after 2, it is 3, which is why 2.1 means 3. Every citizen should see that there should be three children in his/her family," Bhagwat said on Thursday during the centenary celebrations of RSS in New Delhi.

The RSS chief's comments come amid the government's preparation for the 2027 census, which will give updated demographic data across the country since 2011, including the birth rate.

However, a recent United Nations Report on the state of the world's population has warned that India's birth rate has declined to 1.9, less than the aim of maintaining 2.1.

"This is a vision for the country. Secondly, there is a concern too. Population is an asset, but can be a burden too. We have to feed everyone, which is why the population policy recommends this. In one way, the population is controlled, and on the other hand, it is sufficient; that is why 3 (children) should happen, but after that, it should not increase too much, looking at giving them a good upbringing. This is a thing to be accepted by everyone," the RSS chief added.

He said that a decreasing birth rate has been happening across communities, including Hindus.

"A decreasing birth rate is happening for everyone. For some time, the birth rate of Hindus has been falling, and it is happening even more. Others did not happen to have such a change, so it is being shown prominently, but theirs is also decreasing. Nature does this often. If resources are less and population is more, then this happens," he said.

He further urged that the future generations should be prepared for this, while the current generation should help with population control efforts too, adding, “For this, the new generation should be prepared; whoever has it in their hands should also do it now.”

The National Population Policy 2000 is a policy framework which aimed to "achieve a stable population by 2045, at a level consistent with the requirements of sustainable economic growth, social development and environmental protection".

The policy vigorously promoted small family norms to achieve "replacement levels of Total Fertility Rate (TFR)." The policy aimed to achieve a TFR of 2.1 per cent by 2010, to be reduced from 3.3 in 1997.

According to the 2011 census data, the age-specific fertility rate at the National level for women in the age group 15-49 in five-year age groups declined in 2011 as compared to 2001. The TFR at the National level declined from 2.5 to 2.2 during 2001-11.

According to a recently released United Nations (UN) Report, titled "State of World Population 2025: The real fertility crisis", India's population is expected to grow to about 1.7 billion people by 2045 before it starts declining. The report estimates that the TFR has declined to 1.9 this year, falling below the 2.1 target. The report also mentioned India as "the world's most populous nation" having nearly 1.5 billion people.