‘Not A Mad Man, Don't Even Drink Royal Challenge': DK Shivakumar Refutes Rumours of Buying RCB

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has dismissed rumors of buying Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Wednesday. Sivakumar also spoke about his long-term relation with the Karnataka Cricket Association.

When asked, Shivakumar said, "I am not a mad man. I'm just a member of the Karnataka Cricket Association from my younger days, that's all. I don't have time, though I had offers to be part of the management... Why do I need RCB? I don't even drink Royal Challenge." ANI reported.

The speculation surrounding RCB’s ownership emerged after reports suggested that Diageo India, the franchise’s current owner, was exploring options to sell the team. However, Diageo has since denied these claims, calling them "speculative in nature".

Political Fallout Amid RCB’s IPL Victory

Shivakumar’s statement comes amid heightened political discussions following RCB’s historic IPL win and stampede in Bengaluru. The celebrations in Bengaluru turned tragic when a stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives, leading to criticism of the state government’s handling of the event.

Shivakumar’s Connection to Cricket

While refuting the rumors, Shivakumar acknowledged his long-standing association with Karnataka cricket.