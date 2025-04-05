Not Alcohol, But Drugs: Vadodara Crash Accused Rakshit Chaurasia's FSL Report Makes Chilling Revelations

Vadodara: The high-speed car crash that shook Gujarat ’s Vadodara was not a case of drunk driving but one involving drugs, the forensic report has revealed. The primary Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report from Gandhinagar has confirmed that Rakshit Chaurasia, a 23-year-old law student, was under the influence of marijuana when he ploughed a car into multiple vehicles, leaving one woman dead.

The shocking incident took place near Amrapali Chaar Rasta in Karelibag, a busy intersection in the city. Rakshit, a fourth-year student of MS University and a native of Prayagraj, was driving a friend’s Volkswagen Virtus sedan when he rammed into three vehicles, killing Hemali Patel and injuring several others.

Disturbing video footage from the scene showed him dressed in a black T-shirt, shouting “another round” and “Om Namah Shivay” moments after the crash.

Initially suspected to be a case of drunken driving, the FSL blood report confirmed otherwise. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya, no traces of alcohol were found in Rakshit’s body, but the presence of ganja (marijuana) was confirmed.

His two friends—Praanshu Chauhan and Suresh Bharwad—who were in the car with him during the crash, also tested positive for drugs.

DCP Momaya said that all three blood samples tested positive for drugs and confirmed that Rakshit Chaurasia was under the influence of marijuana while driving. She added that Chaurasia’s co-passenger has been arrested, and the third accused will be taken into custody soon.

Chaurasia was arrested a day after the crash and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash and negligent driving, and violations under the Motor Vehicles Act. He is currently lodged in Vadodara Central Jail.

Following the FSL findings, police have also registered a separate case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against all three.