‘Not Distracted By This’: CJI BR Gavai As Man Hurls Object At Him In Supreme Court
Identified as Rakesh Kishore, he was quickly escorted out of the courtroom by security personnel and was later detained by the police.
New Delhi: In an unusual incident at the Supreme Court on Monday, a man tried to throw an object at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during the morning session.
The man, identified as Rakesh Kishore and dressed in a lawyer's robe, was heard raising slogans in the courtroom. He was quickly escorted out of the courtroom by security personnel and was later detained by the police.
The incident caused a brief interruption in proceedings before the session resumed.
Despite the disturbance, the CJI remained composed. “Don't get distracted. We are not distracted by this,” the CJI said.
