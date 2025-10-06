‘Not Distracted By This’: CJI BR Gavai As Man Hurls Object At Him In Supreme Court

New Delhi: In an unusual incident at the Supreme Court on Monday, a man tried to throw an object at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during the morning session.

The man, identified as Rakesh Kishore and dressed in a lawyer's robe, was heard raising slogans in the courtroom. He was quickly escorted out of the courtroom by security personnel and was later detained by the police.

The incident caused a brief interruption in proceedings before the session resumed.