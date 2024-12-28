Not Govt Scheme Nor Has Budget Provision: BJP On AAP’s Mahila Samman Yojna | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misusing the Mahila Samman Yojna for political gain and alleged voter fraud in Delhi.

BJP leader Parvesh Verma claimed that the scheme, promoted by the AAP government, lacked official approval and budget allocation. He further alleged that the initiative could lead to cyber fraud.

Verma stated, "This scheme has neither been passed by the Delhi government nor is there any budget provision for it. AAP workers are collecting mobile numbers from women, promising that money will be deposited in their accounts. When asked how this will happen without bank details, they offer vague responses. This is a setup for a massive cyber fraud."

BJP Accuses AAP of Voter Manipulation

The BJP also raised concerns about voter manipulation. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government of increasing the voter count in the capital through illegal means.

"Before every assembly election, Kejriwal settles illegal voters. In 2015, 14 lakh votes were added, in 2019, 9 lakh more were added, and now, the same conspiracy is being planned," Sachdeva alleged.

He added that the party had lodged complaints with the Election Commission and would continue to do so.

The BJP vowed to prevent what it called a "conspiracy" and warned of electoral repercussions for Kejriwal. Verma declared, “I can say one thing: Arvind Kejriwal will lose his deposit in the New Delhi Assembly seat.”

Kejriwal Rubbishes LG Inquiry In Mahila Samman Yojana, Says BJP Afraid Of Defeat

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused the BJP of being "panicked" over the announcement of a monthly payment of ₹2,100 to women under the 'Mahila Samman Yojana.' He claimed the BJP was attempting to block the scheme, fearing electoral defeat in the upcoming polls.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal dismissed an inquiry ordered by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) into the collection of women's data through the scheme's registration as "baseless," asserting that the monetary promise was a legitimate poll announcement.

"We pledged ₹2,100 per month to all eligible women in Delhi under the Mahila Samman Yojana and free medical treatment for senior citizens under the Sanjeevani Yojana after forming the government in Delhi. What exactly do they intend to investigate?" Kejriwal questioned.

The AAP chief alleged that the BJP's interference with the schemes was a desperate attempt to counter the party's electoral prospects in the February polls.

Delhi LG Orders Divisional Commissioner to Investigate

Earlier in the day, the LG’s office announced an inquiry into allegations that private entities were gathering personal information about women under the guise of the Mahila Samman Yojana. The LG, in a letter, directed the Delhi government’s Chief Secretary to inform the Election Commission of India through the Chief Electoral Office, citing concerns over possible election-related canvassing.

What is Mahila Samman Yojna

The Mahila Samman Yojna is a scheme purportedly aimed at women’s welfare. It has been promoted by AAP as a major initiative to empower women.

However, BJP leaders have repeatedly questioned its authenticity and accused the Delhi government of using it as a pre-election tactic.