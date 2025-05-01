‘Not in Control, Lives in His World’: HC Slams Ramdev for Fresh Remarks Against Rooh Afza, Issues Contempt Warning

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court strongly criticised Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday after he allegedly violated its previous order by publishing a new video attacking the popular herbal drink Rooh Afza. The court noted that the Patanjali founder appeared to be “not in control of anyone” and “lives in his own world,” warning that contempt proceedings may now be initiated.

The strong reaction came from Justice Amit Bansal, who is hearing the case filed by the Hamdard National Foundation India, the manufacturer of Rooh Afza. The court had earlier barred Ramdev from making any further comments, advertisements, or videos that target Hamdard or its products.

“In view of the last order, his affidavit as well as this video are prima facie in contempt. I will issue a contempt notice now. We are just calling him here,” Justice Bansal said.

The “Sharbat Jihad” Row

The legal tussle began earlier this month when Ramdev, during a promotional campaign for Patanjali’s “Gulab Sharbat,” claimed that the proceeds from Rooh Afza were being used to fund madrasas and mosques, dubbing it "sharbat jihad."

These remarks sparked public outrage and led Hamdard to move to the High Court seeking an injunction against such statements.

On April 22, the court said that the remarks had “shocked the conscience of the court” and described them as “indefensible.” Ramdev’s legal team then gave an undertaking that he would not make further derogatory remarks and that all offensive videos, posts, and advertisements would be removed. An affidavit confirming this undertaking was filed in court.

New Video Sparks Fresh Legal Trouble

Despite the assurance, Hamdard’s lawyers submitted new evidence on Thursday showing that Ramdev had published another video containing similar disparaging and inflammatory remarks against Rooh Afza.

Appearing for Hamdard, Senior Advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Sandeep Sethi told the court that the fresh video violated the earlier court directive and amounted to deliberate contempt.

“This amounts to hate speech. He says it is a sharbat jihad. He should carry on his business. Why is he troubling us?” asked Mr. Rohatgi.

Mr. Sethi added, “His comments target the religious identity of Hamdard’s founders and should not be protected under the right to expression.”

Ramdev’s Counsel Defends Remarks

On the other hand, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Ramdev and Patanjali, argued that no specific brand or community was named in the video and that Ramdev was only exercising his right to express an opinion.

“If he gives an opinion, then he cannot be stopped. You can't stop somebody from expressing an opinion,” Mr. Nayar argued.

But the court was not persuaded by this defence. Justice Bansal responded sharply, “He can hold these opinions in his head; need not express them.”

Justice Bansal said that Ramdev’s actions prima facie amount to contempt of court, and a formal contempt notice would be issued.