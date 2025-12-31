‘Not Just Threatening Amit Shah But Also India’: BJP Lashes Out At Mamata Banerjee Over ‘Hiding Inside Hotel’ Remark | Image: ANI

Bhubaneshwar: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sambit Patra on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of "threatening" not just Union Home Minister Amit Shah but also the whole country.

Addressing a press conference following the intense clash between Amit Shah and Mamata Banerjee over "illegal infiltrators" and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Sambit Patra said "Mamata Banerjee, threatened the Home Minister of India. She said, 'You were hiding inside a hotel. Had we wanted, you would not have been able to step outside the hotel, and you are fortunate that we allowed you to leave the hotel.' This is not the first time that something like this has happened," Patra said.

"You are not threatening Amit Shah, you are threatening India...BJP will form a government with a two-thirds majority in West Bengal," he added.

Patra furher alleged that more than 300 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal by Mamata Banerjee and her goons of TMC and accused her of protecting the “illegal infiltrators.”

"More than 300 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal by Mamata Banerjee and her goons of TMC. She has a problem with the names of infiltrators being removed from the electoral rolls. Mamata Banerjee has destroyed West Bengal," he said.

Sambit Patra also backed Amit Shah's allegation that the West Bengal government is not providing land for fencing. "Home Minister Amit Shah clearly stated that the politics being played in Bengal over corruption, injustice, and infiltrators, and the Mamata government there is not providing land for fencing. Mamata Banerjee and her leaders are very troubled in Bengal over the removal of infiltrators' names from the voter list," he said.

As the political battle intensifies in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday traded sharp barbs against each other.

Shah launched a blistering attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, saying that "fear and corruption" have become the identity of the state for the last 14 years while questioning her stance on alleged infiltration of illegal immigrants in the state. He also accused her government of refusing to provide land for border fencing.

Addressing a press conference, Amit Shah said, “Due to corruption under the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state, development in West Bengal has stopped. All beneficial schemes started by Modi have become victims of the toll syndicate here. Fear and corruption have become West Bengal's identity for the last 14 years.”

"After April 15, 2026, when the BJP government is formed in West Bengal, we will start the revival of Bengal's heritage and culture. This 'Banga Bhoomi' holds great importance for us because the BJP was formed by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who was a big leader from here," he added.

Mamata Banerjee strongly retorted to his remarks, comparing the BJP leaders to Duryodhana and Dushasana, characters of the epic Mahabharat.

Replying to Shah's accusations, she asserted that the TMC government has granted land for fencing in Petrapol and Andal.

"A Dushasana has come to Bengal. As soon as the elections come, Dushasana and Duryodhana start appearing. Dushasana has come, a disciple of Shakuni, who has come to gather information. Today, they are saying that Mamata Banerjee didn't give land. If I hadn't given the land, what would have happened? Who gave the land in Petrapole? Who gave the land in Andal?" the Chief Minister said.