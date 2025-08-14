‘Not Leaving NDA Till Modiji Leads’: Chirag Paswan Quashes Rift Reports, Sets Record Straight

Patna: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has categorically denied reports of a rift within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), attributing the rumours to the opposition's attempts to gain political mileage. Paswan, while talking to Republic, asserted that his party's loyalty to the NDA is unconditional, and he has made it clear that he will not leave the alliance as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads it. His affirmation comes as a relief to the NDA, which has been speculating about Paswan's future with the alliance.

Chirag Paswan's commitment to the NDA is expected to strengthen the alliance's chances in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Paswan asserted that the opposition is trying to mislead people about his words, indicating that he is repeating his mistakes. "The opposition only wants to create the misconception that there are cracks in the NDA alliance so that they can gain some political mileage out of it," Paswan said. He emphasised that the NDA is a winning combination in Bihar and that they will win more than 225 seats and form the government.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) chief clarified that seat-sharing discussions for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections have not begun yet. He stressed that these discussions will be internal to the alliance and cannot be publicly disclosed. However, Paswan asserted the need for an honourable deal in seat sharing, stating, "We should get an honourable deal in the seat sharing."

His statements were to quell speculation about rifts within the NDA. He asserted, "I am with NDA. There is no question of leaving NDA. My statement was twisted."

Bihar Assembly Elections