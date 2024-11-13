sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:21 IST, November 13th 2024

Not Right To Blame Only Farmers For Air Pollution: Punjab Governor

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said it is not right to target only farmers for air pollution, asserting that their problems need to be understood.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Not right to blame only farmers for air pollution, says Punjab Governor Kataria
Not right to blame only farmers for air pollution, says Punjab Governor Kataria | Image: PTI
