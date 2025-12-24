'Not Saying Anything:' Haryana Environment Minister Evades Questions From Republic TV On Aravallis

New Delhi: As the public outcry about saving the Aravallis have gathered steam, the Environment Minister in Haryana, one of the Aravalli states, was seen evading questions from Republic TV, on the Aravalli issue.

Minister Rao Narbir Singh evaded answering questions from Republic TV on mining and the new definition of the Aravalli Hills. When the Minister was asked about mining in the Aravalli Hills, he avoided the question saying, “I am not saying anything. You are being notorious.”

Earlier on Monday, in response to the huge row on Centre changing the definition of the Aravallis, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav dismissed allegations that the Centre has diluted protections for the Aravalli hills and assured that mining is not allowed in the hills.

Yadav said that compared to 2014, when there were only 24 Ramsar sites in the country, now the number has climbed upto nine. He underlined that Ramsar sites of Sultanpur, Bhindawas, Asola, Siliserh, and Sambhar in the Aravalli region were declared during the BJP government's tenure.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Green Aravalli Movement and issues related to Green Aravalli have been advanced in recent years. This is why, in 2014, there were only 24 Ramsar sites in this country; the number has now increased to 96, and among these, the Ramsar sites of Sultanpur, Bhindawas, Asola, Siliserh, and Sambhar in the Aravalli region were declared during our government's tenure..." he said.

He also noted that the judgment regarding Aravalli Hills states protection, especially in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

"The judgment also stated that steps should be taken for the conservation of the Aravalli range, especially in the areas of Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, for its conservation and preservation..." Yadav said.

The Supreme Court accepted the Centre's definition of the Aravalli hills, which states that "any hills in the range with an elevation of less than 100 metres are not subject to the strictures against mining.

The apex court also accepted the recommendations for sustainable mining in the Aravalli Hills and the steps to be taken for preventing illegal mining. The Union Environment Ministry has also issued a detailed clarification, stating that no new mining leases will be allowed until a comprehensive study is undertaken, in line with the Supreme Court's November 20 order.

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the Environment Ministry to prepare a Mining Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) for the entire Aravalli range before granting any new leases. With the definition now operational, the court has ordered that no fresh mining leases be issued until the MPSM is finalised, a move officials say acts as a preventive shield against immediate ecological damage.