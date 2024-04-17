'Not So Innocent': Supreme Court Pulls Up Ramdev in Patanjali Ads Case | 5 Points | Image:SC comes down hard on Patanjali

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday granted one-week time to yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved to issue a public apology in the misleading advertisements case, but said it was not letting them "off the hook" now.

Both Ramdev and Balkrishna were present during the hearing and personally tendered an unqualified apology to the apex court.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah took note of their apologies, but made it clear that at this stage it has not decided to "let them off the hook".

"You are doing good work but you can't degrade allopathy," the bench told Balkrishna while interacting with him.

Ramdev, who also interacted with the bench, said he had no intention to show disrespect to the court in any manner.

Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: 5 Things SC Told Ramdev

This is irresponsible behaviour. The previous history of yours is damaging. We will think over it, whether to accept your apology or not,"



2) Do what you have to do by way of an advertisement, we are not commenting on it. But at this moment, we are not saying they are off the hook,

3) You can't degrade allopathy. You do your work. You are doing very good work,”

4) If you are thinking that your lawyer has given apology, we have not made up our minds yet whether to accept your apology," it said.

5) Justice Kohli said they cannot claim a cure for specific diseases in its advertisements and it is illegal to advertise medicines as specific cures for diseases.