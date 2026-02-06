'Not The Only Boy Missing': Friend Of Biker Who Died In Delhi Ditch Recounts Being Turned Away By 7 Police Stations | WATCH

New Delhi: Months after Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta's tragic death, another similar case of death due to civic negligence emerged from Delhi's Janakpuri area after a young biker Kamal paid with his life after he fell into a pit today.

The harrowing visuals show the victim’s body resting at the bottom of the excavation alongside his Apache RTR 200. Despite being fully equipped with protective gear, including a helmet, riding jacket, and gloves, the man did not survive the fall.

Sources indicate that the site was an active construction zone for the Delhi Jal Board, where a deep ditch had been excavated directly on the roadway.

Commenting on this appalling display of systemic failure, the victim's friend, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV stated he had last spoken to his friend when he reached District Centre and he was only 15 minutes away from home. When an hour passed and he hadn’t arrived, they grew worried and went to the District Centre to look for him as he wasn't answering his phone, and his bike was nowhere to be found.

‘We will work in the morning’

Reflecting on the harrowing details of the police response, he stated that they went to the police station to file a missing person's report, but were told it wouldn't be registered until 11:00 am. The cops said, “Now we will work in the morning. We won’t be able to work in the dark. our team will come in the morning,” he stated.

Decrying the shocking incident, the victim's friend stated, "They told us to come in the morning to file a complaint. Now at what should we file a complaint? The boy left us. What should we do with the complaint?"

Police stations refused to file complaint

Lamenting the senseless loss, the victim's friend said at least 7 police stations refused to file a complaint, and the cops in return said, "you are not the only boy who is missing. millions of boys like this are missing in Delhi." He added, “All they did was tell us the boy’s name, his bike number, his phone number, and his photo.”

Exposing the systemic failure, he added that it was only when they finally went home at 7:00 am when they received a call from his friend’s (Kamal) own phone with the police informing them that he had been found in the pit.

How did her end up there?

Condemning the blatant negligence, his friend stated that seven of them searched tirelessly from midnight until 7:00 am. We even checked the pit at 1:00 am, but he wasn't there. We were on that road the entire time and cannot understand how he ended up in that spot after we had already checked it.

Meanwhile, questioning the authorities, the victim's friend asked "Why couldn't the police trace his phone during the night? We suspect foul play."

Enmity angle

Ruling out the enmity angle, the friend stated, "The person who goes to his office at night. What time will he get to have enmity with anyone?"

MCD to be blamed?

The victim's friend added, "The blame lies squarely with the MCD. Look at the Delhi Metro, whenever they work, they install massive, visible signage. If they had placed even two of those boards here, this tragedy would never have happened. The lack of safety measures suggests gross negligence or corruption. Without those boards, this wasn't just an accident; it was a death trap."