Nothing In Pakistan Beyond Reach of Indian Army: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha's Stern Warning

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday sent out a strong warning to Pakistan over its support for terror groups targeting India, saying nothing in Pakistan is beyond the reach of the Indian Army.

Sinha said, “The whole world has seen the bravery of the Indian armed forces, and then Pakistan started pleading all over the world. We have never been in favour of war. We want to live in peace.”

In the further statement, Sinha added, “Today we are the fifth-largest economy in the world and want to become the fourth-largest economy in a few days. We are moving ahead with the dream of a developed India.”

He accused Pakistan of being bent on “destroying humanity on the strength of debt.”

“Our neighbour is bent on destroying humanity on the strength of debt. I think they must have learnt a lesson from the reply given. There is nothing in Pakistan that is beyond the reach of the Indian Army. Again, I salute your valour, bravery and devotion towards Maa Bharati and pray to God that whenever such a crisis comes, the country should know that our country is in the safe hands of heroes like you,” Sinha said.



Earlier today, he visited the border of the Tangdhar sector and evaluated the area damages caused by the cross-border shelling from the Pakistan border.

As per the media officials, LG said, “Many houses and commercial properties here have been damaged due to the adversarial shelling. Today I visited those places with a senior administrative officer, saw the situation with my own eyes, and interacted with the people to understand their problems.”

“Based on the administration’s assessment, possible immediate assistance has been provided. A few people are left to be rehabilitated. But I think this help is not enough. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officers will jointly prepare a comprehensive plan for the damage caused. Based on this, we request that the Indian government rehabilitate the remaining people.”

The office of LG J&K shared on X, “Reviewed security situation on the ground with Army and Police officials. Interacted with our brave Jawans in Tanghar. They are standing tall, full of confidence and with determination to safeguard the territorial integrity of the nation—Bharat Mata ki Jai”

In the previous post, the office shared, “This is grateful to our Armed Forces for protecting the lives and ensuring the sanctity of our borders with alertness, dedication, bravery and supreme sacrifice. I am confident that our jawans will firmly deal with any misadventure by the enemy—Jai Hind! Jai Hind! Jai sena!”

Meanwhile, the Indian Armed Forces helped the natives by carrying out door-to-door outreach in the villages near the Line of Control(LoC) area in Poonch, which was majorly damaged due to the recent shelling from Pakistan.



The army personnel disrupted several essential supplies to the natives, including medicines and rations, as part of relief work. The army jawans also interacted with residents to understand their needs and requirements.

A resident said, “Our areas were affected by the shelling. The Indian Army has played a very important role on the borders, and they are providing us with relief material. We thank the Indian Army. We stand in support of the Indian Army.”

“They are providing us with rations. I pray to God for the long life of these Army personnel. We are with them. Just as they are bravely guarding the borders, we too stand in solidarity with them here in Poonch,” another resident added.